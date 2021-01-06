December 2020 has been the strangest year. Everything had to be different. The coronavirus pandemic had people wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, socially distancing and staying home.
Even the weather patterns were off. Early in the month it was warmer than normal, then a few cooler days. The trees shed their last leaves and the skies were gray. Mid-December brought colder weather and rains. It poured on the fifteenth and sixteenth until almost 3:46 p.m. Then as if by royal command the rain stopped. Just in time for a 101st birthday party for Kingstree native Woody Nexsen.
Eleven of Nexsen’s children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren cheered, dried off their vehicles and decorated them: balloons, signs, streamers, horns, party blowouts and funny glasses all adorned the paraders as they drove by to celebrate Miss Woody‘s birthday. Promptly at 4 p.m. caregivers at The Village of Summerville rolled out her birthday throne festooned with helium balloons and the honoree “Queen for the Day“ (a.k.a. Birthday Girl) bedecked in a tiara and sash.
“101 and Fabulous!” cheered the paraders and staff members as she waved and smiled broadly behind the COVID-19 safety tent. It never dampened anyone’s excitement and of course it wouldn’t dare rain on her parade! Many friends and family members also showered her with cards and letters commemorating special times shared.
Beginning with her 80th birthday the family has hosted an oyster roast at Uncle Monty’s cabin on Black River Avenue near Georgetown in her honor. In keeping with that tradition her son, Louis Nexsen, plated up fresh oysters with a recipe on how to prepare them in the microwave requested the kitchen crew’s skill. Perfectly prepared and shucked, they made her meal. Topped off with birthday cake, ice cream and a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday, her next journey around the sun has begun in style.