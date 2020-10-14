Maj. Gen. (Ret.) William F. Grimsley, South Carolina’s first Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs paid a visit to Kingstree. Grimsley met with Senator Ronnie Sabb, several Williamsburg County Council Members and Williamsburg County Veteran’s Affairs Director Robert McClary. The position was created through legislation, which created the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Governor Henry McMaster signed that bill into law in May of last year.
Grimsley spoke for about an hour before heading to Georgetown. He is visiting each office in the state. One of his priorities is to create a single operating system for the entire state that will be compatible with the national VA programs.
Grimsley is a highly decorated combat veteran with more than three decades of service in the U.S. Army. He served on numerous deployments and in multiple leadership positions, among others as the Senior Commander at Fort Hood and Chief of Staff of United States Strategic Command. Some of his military awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart.
Visit kingstreenews.com to view a video of Grimsley’s meeting.