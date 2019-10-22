Jerome Terrell Davis, age 27, of Honeysuckle Road, Andrews, was arrested by investigators with the United States Postal Inspection Services, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), North Charleston Police Department, and the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office on October 22, and charged with Murder.
According to a press release, Davis was transported to the Williamsburg County Detention Center on his respective charge. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.
Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen R. Gardner thanked the United States Postal Inspection Services team, SLED, Chief Reggie Burgess and the North Charleston Police Department for their hard work and assistance with this investigation.
Sheriff Gardner said, “We will continue to work together to make all of our communities safer." said Gardner in the press release.
Anyone with knowledge or information about this incident is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381. You do not have to disclose your identity to leave information.