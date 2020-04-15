When the Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation contacted Santee Electric Cooperative for assistance in combatting the Coronavirus in our region, the cooperative leadership acted immediately. Doctors at the hospital and representatives of the foundation knew they needed more ventilators to prepare for a potential influx of patients associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, given the fact that the hospital has been operating out of a temporary facility since the 2015 flood, money was also needed for glass doors inside the structure to help keep patients testing positive for the virus from infecting other patients. So far Williamsburg Regional Hospital has not had any positive COVID-19 patients in the facility, but they are working diligently to be ready should the need arise.
“When the Foundation reached out to us,” said Rob Ardis, CEO of SEC, “our Board of Trustees stepped up in a big way and approved a large donation to serve this need.”
Furthermore, SEC’s Women Involved in Rural Electrification (W.I.R.E.) organization also agreed to contribute money to the cause. “Our small group realizes the importance of our local hospital. We want Williamsburg Regional Hospital to be there for our community in our time of need, so we knew we had to be there for them when they needed us. WIRE is proud to help support this project,” stated WIRE chairperson Megan Blackburn.
Altogether, the contribution from SEC and its W.I.R.E. organization will total $10,500. Hospital CEO, Sharon Poston remarked, “Santee Electric Co-op has always been a provider of need. We are grateful for the Board and the Company every day…especially for the sacrifice they are making to donate this cream always rises to the top!”
“SEC, of course, is a not-for-profit entity too. Furthermore, we always run on very thin margins,” Ardis goes on to say, “so we do not have a great deal of money for charitable donations in any given year. However, there is such a great need right now that we knew we had to pitch in with all we could put together.”