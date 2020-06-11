Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. A citizen made the 911 call on Thursday, June 11. Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight identified the man as Hanqwuon Kyreik Franklin, 20, of Kingstree. McKnight said it appeared the man was shot. The body was transported to MUSC for autopsy.
Harrison said Franklin was last seen Monday, June 8.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.