A man has died of his injuries sustained after being shot. According to Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight, Wesly Cooper Jr., 51 of Nesmith died of gunshot wounds while standing outside an establishment on Coopertown Road in Nesmith on Tuesday, November 26. Corner McKnight said the body was transported to MUSC for autopsy.
Williamsburg County Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting and at that time were advised a victim was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital. The suspects left the scene before deputies arrived. The vehicle the suspects were in and the direction they left is unknown. There is no motive at this time.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Criminal Division at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity.