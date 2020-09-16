Carter Weaver, Sheriff of Georgetown County, said on Tuesday, Sept. 15, marine units from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deployed side-scan sonar near Chavis Landing to assist Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in the search for evidence of a missing person.
A vehicle belonging to Harry L. Barkley was retrieved from waters near the landing off Sirfield Road the same day. The vehicle is being processed for evidence as part of the continuing investigation. Barkley has been missing since August 31. He was last seen in the Andrews/Georgetown areas.
Anyone with information can call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 355-6381 ext. 4534. The News will provide updates as information becomes available.