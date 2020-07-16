The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee met earlier today and approved the SCHSL plan to keep sports operational, with presumably a shortened season for fall sports. Two other items were heard, Lexington School District One’s plan of action and Greenville County Public School District’s letter requesting a temporary halt to fall sports. The SCHSL Sports Calendar was approved; however, Lexington School District One will appeal the decision to the Appellate Panel next week.
“It is the premise and promise of this league, from the membership, SCHSL staff, Executive Board and Appellate Panel, to support and encourage athletic participation among ALL of South Carolina’s students,” state Commissioner Jerome Singleton. “We have been overcome with grief and outright disappointment since mid-March when the nation was at a standstill with the onset of Covid-19. What has followed is months of uncertainty, confusion, and despair. That ends now! We are forging ahead with the information we have, placing as many health and safety precautions at the frontline and allowing fall sports to continue with adjustments.”
Noteworthy decisions voted on by the Executive Committee include:
➢ Approved to push back start of practice from July 31 to August 17
➢ 7 game football season starting September 11
➢ Region games (Girls Tennis, Volleyball, Football) played first and shortened playoff schedule
The attached 2020-21 SCHSL Sports Calendar (subject to change due to pending appeal) has been updated. Although there are many opinions and variations on the correct way to proceed and prepare for the school year, we all agree and can work together to make 2020-21 a season to remember. The SCHSL is committed to doing our very best to lift our students, support our coaches, and activate our programs to start anew. Making alterations to the sports calendar was one of many steps that also incorporated the previously shared guidelines. Stressing the importance of CDC and DHEC safety guidelines is paramount to the success of our sports season.
Proposed Fall Sports Season Calendar Fall Sports start date moved from July 31st to August 17th for first day of practice for all sports.
Start date will be reviewed within 1 week prior to determine if it is possible to start on that specific date. If determined that it is not possible, then the anticipated start date will be moved/delayed to no less than one week from the original start date.
Each time the start date is moved/delayed, the length of the sports season as well as the playoffs will have to be evaluated to determine the best option for each sport.
Start Date Layout
Football:
First Game: September 11th (Begin with Region play) Maximum Regular Season Games: 7
Playoffs Start: October 30th
State Finals: November 20th
Girls’ Tennis and Volleyball:
First Contest: August 31st (Begin with Region play) Girls’ Tennis and Volleyball Playoffs Start: October 19th Girls’ Tennis and Volleyball State Finals: October 31st
Swim and Girls’ Golf:
First Contest: August 31st
Swim State Finals: October 10th and 12th Girls’ Golf Qualifiers: October 19th
Girls’ Golf State Finals: October 26th and 27th
Cross Country:
First Contest: August 31st
Cross Country Qualifiers: Week of November 2nd - 7th Cross Country State Finals: Week of November 9th -14th
Competitive Cheer:
First Contest: September 12th
Upper/Lower Qualifiers: Week of November 2nd – 7th *Upper/Lower Qualifier* Cheer State Finals: Week of November 9th -14th
In the sports of Football, Volleyball, and Girls’ Tennis, region play will be used to determine playoff seedings. Teams not making the playoffs in football will be allowed ONE additional game.
In the sports of Swim, Girls’ Golf, Cross-country, and Competitive Cheer, qualifier events will determine advancement to the respective State Finals.