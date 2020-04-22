S.C. Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman held a joint press conference on April 22, to announce schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year. The executive order will provide flexibility for the districts, superintendent and teachers to allow for a special needs classes and possibly summer teaching.
Spearman said district leaders have suggested creative ways to hold the graduation ceremonies. She is inviting creative minds to come together to think about the future. Ideas are needed on how to operate the summer reading camps for elementary students and reading and math support for those who need it. Spearman also said she will announce a task force to address the new school year beginning in August.
Guidance information is posted on the Department of Education website at ed.sc.gov/covid19. Read more about the press conference as well as any updates in The News' April 29 issue.