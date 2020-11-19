A fire at Hemingway High School Wednesday, November 18, was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The Williamsburg County Fire Department assisted Hemingway Fire Department in putting out a fire that occurred around 5:30 P.M.
According to William B. Horton III, Captain/PIO for the Williamsburg County Fire Department, when the first fire units arrived, they reported some fire visible and heavy smoke conditions inside the building. Fire crews entered the building and found heavy fire inside the Home Economics classroom area. They extinguished the fire quickly and contained it to that one room. There was no extension of the fire to the roof, or to nearby classrooms.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still undetermined. Johnsonville Fire Department also provided mutual aid. Debbie Epps Ipock, School District Coordinator of Public Relations and Humanities said the school will reopen on November 30, on its regular schedule.