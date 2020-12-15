SCDOT Requests Public Comment on the DRAFT 2021-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) requests comments from the public on the DRAFT 2021-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The Transportation Commission approved a public comment period for the draft STIP at its December 10, 2020 meeting. The public has the opportunity to comment on the proposed update of the STIP’s planned programming of Federal-Aid and Transit activities for the next seven years. SCDOT will receive public comment for a 21-day period from December 15, 2020 through January 5, 2021.
The DRAFT 2021-2027 STIP has been developed using the Commission ranking procedures consistent with ACT 114 of 2007 and in coordination with the Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) and Council of Governments (COGs). The STIP is the state’s seven-year transportation improvement program for all projects and program areas receiving federal funding including:
Pavement Preservation and Rehabilitation
Bridge Preservation and Rehabilitation
Interstate Upgrades
Urban System Upgrades
Rural System Upgrades
Freight
Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality
Transportation Alternatives
Railroad Crossings
Planning
State Transportation Infrastructure Bank
Preventative Maintenance and Operations
The STIP is revised on a continual basis to reflect the latest program and project information. A summary of substantive comments will be available to the Commission. Pending no substantive comments, the DRAFT 2021-2027 STIP will be effective as of March 2021.
A copy of this press release, along with a link to the DRAFT 2021-2027 STIP is available for public review and comment through January 5, 2021 online at these links:
English: https://bit.ly/2127stip Spanish: https://bit.ly/2127stipsp