SCDNR continues to monitor COVID-19. In accordance with guidance from state and federal authorities, SCDNR has canceled, postponed or closed several programs. As more programs and events are affected, we will continue to post cancellations and closures here.
Cancellations
- Sun City Grandparents Park Fishing Clinics (June 20, July 18) - Suspended until further notice
- Volunteer Lab days at SCDNR's Parker Annex Archaeology Center will be canceled until further notice.
- Bat netting is currently SUSPENDED due to COVID-19 until further notice.
- Table Rock Fishing Clinic (June 6)
- Lake Rabon Fishing Rodeo (June 6)
- Sewee Center Fishing Rodeo (June 13)
- All Trailer and Take One Make One (TOMO) events are canceled until further notice.
- All in-person hunter and boater education classes are canceled through June 15.
Closures
- The St. Stephen's Fish Lift (Shad cam available)
- All SCDNR freshwater fish hatcheries (still operational, but closed to public)
- In-person transactions at SCDNR offices statewide are not taking place at this time. In the interim, licensing and titling operations will continue. All services can be done online, by telephone, or by U.S. mail.
- Duke Energy continues to keep Bad Creek Hydro Project closed
SCDNR urges all customers to utilize online resources for the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses, as well as renewal of boat registrations.
At this time, COVID-19 has not impacted season dates or regulations of upcoming hunting or fishing seasons.