The SCDNR continue to experience higher than normal wait times on its boat titling and licensing hotlines.
To comply with Governor McMaster's executive orders and to ensure the health and wellbeing of both staff and customers, offices have restricted public access and are operating with a limited number of staff members.Because of this, they are experiencing high call volumes which are resulting in longer wait times. As they continue to work through these unprecedented times, they want to thank everyone for their patience and appreciate their understanding.
Avoid wait times by going online to http://www.dnr.sc.gov/boating.html
The webpage will provide you with detailed instructions on what is required to title and/or register your boat or motor.
To purchase licenses, permits or tags: www.dnr.sc.gov/purchase
Boat titling and registration transactions can be made via U.S. mail.
Send applications and paperwork to:
SCDNR, ATTN: T&R
P.O. Box 167,
Columbia, SC 29202-0167.