SCDNR continues to monitor COVID-19. In accordance with directives issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, SCDNR has canceled, postponed or closed several programs and events.
View a complete and updated list.
Following are SCDNR-related cancellations:
- 2020 Turkey Lottery Hunts
- All boater education classes canceled through May 31, 2020. (The classes sponsored by the Coast Guard Auxiliary are not cancelled and will still be taught during May.)
- All hunter education classes canceled through May 31, 2020.
- Diversity Outreach Program – Horry County Fishing Clinic (May 1)
- The SCDNR Archaeology Team's fifth excavation season at Pockoy Island, scheduled to take place from Friday, May 1 through Saturday, May 23, 2020, has been cancelled until further notice.
- Barnwell County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)
- Sun City Grandparents Park Fishing Clinics (May 16, June 20, July 18) - Suspended until further notice
- Diversity Outreach Program – Margaret H. Lloyd (Camden) Nature Hike (May 23)
- Volunteer Lab days at SCDNR's Parker Annex Archaeology Center will be canceled until further notice.
- Bat netting is currently SUSPENDED due to COVID-19 until furter notice.
- All Trailer and Take One Make One (TOMO) events are canceled until further notice.
Following are SCDNR-related closures:
- The islands that make up the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center (This includes both the ocean-facing South Island and North Island, as well as Cat Island on the ICW) in Georgetown County
- Cedar Island and Murphy Island at Santee Coastal Reserve WMA in Georgetown County
- Capers Island Heritage Preserve in Charleston County
- The beach/beach access at Botany Bay Plantation Heritage Preserve & WMA in Charleston County
- South Fenwick Island in the ACE Basin NERR in Colleton County
- The islands that make up the St. Helena Sound Heritage Preserve and WMA (including Pine Island, Otter Island, Ashe Island, Beet Island, Warren Island, Big Island, Buzzard Island, North Williman Island and South Williman Island) in the ACE Basin
- Daws Island Heritage Preserve on the Broad River in Beaufort County
- Turtle Island WMA in Jasper County
- Clemson University has closed the University-owned property where Fant’s Grove and Lake Keowee WMAs are located until further notice.
- Sassafras Mountain Tower, Bald Rock to close in response to COVID-19
- The Botany Bay Plantation beach access will be closed effective March 28 until further notice. The remainder of the property will remain open at this time.
- The St. Stephen's Fish Lift (Shad cam available)
- All SCDNR freshwater fish hatcheries (still operational, but closed to public)
- SCDNR offices statewide will no longer be able to accommodate in-person transactions at our customer service counters until further notice. In the interim, operations at SCDNR offices will continue, with processing for all boat titling and registration and licensing customer requests being handled online, by telephone or via the U.S. mail.
- All DNR ranges are closed and remain closed until further notice.
- U.S. Department of Energy has closed Crackerneck Wildlife Management Area and Ecological Reserve in Aiken County is closed until further notice.
- Duke Energy has closed Bad Creek Hydro Project and Musterground Road in Oconee County. The Oconee County access to the Jocassee Gorges is closed to vehicles. The gates will be locked until further notice. This also closes some vehicle access points to the Foothills Trail.
SCDNR urges all customers to utilize online resources for the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses, as well as renewal of boat registrations.
At this time, COVID-19 has not impacted season dates or regulations of upcoming hunting or fishing seasons.