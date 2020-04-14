The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice continues to provide critical services to youth under agency care and custody, and we're looking for kind-hearted citizens and businesses to help us protect our staff and youth from COVID-19.
SCDJJ employs about 1400 staff across all 46 counties, serving nearly 3500 youth either in their home community, one of our secure facilities, or an alternative placement site. Needless to say, preventing the transmission and spread of COVID-19 among DJJ staff and youth is a massive undertaking, so much so that we humbly request the support of businesses and residents who can help offset a nationwide shortage in masks.
Over the past several weeks, we have implemented numerous precautionary measures, under the guidance of federal and state health officials. Click HERE to learn more about the procedural changes made to combat this virus within our agency. Still, masks - whether homemade, surgical, or N95 - are a vital piece of the puzzle to best protect our young people and the public servants who educate, rehabilitate and empower them.
With deep gratitude, we are accepting homemade cloth masks, surgical masks, or N95 masks. If you feel called to donate masks and aid in the protection of our staff and youth, please contact DJJ Resource Development Manager Deborah Lakin-Egleton at (803)760-8262 or maskdonations@djj.sc.gov.
Team DJJ extends sincere thanks for simply considering the needs of our public servants and young people, and wishes you well during this difficult time.