The S.C. Commission for Minority Affairs is conducting an online survey to better understand the impact of COVID-19 and the recent tornadoes on communities across the state.
The survey will track how communities are receiving information related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of COVID-19 on individuals and small businesses, and the ability to receive financial assistance; the impact of the recent tornadoes (April 13, 2020) in South Carolina; and the 2020 Census.
Results of the survey will assist the Commission in addressing the needs of the community as it relates to financial resources and dissemination of information.
To complete the survey in English, click https://bit.ly/cmacommunitysurvey.
To complete the survey in Español, click https://bit.ly/cmasurveyspanish.
For more information, call (803) 333-9621 or email Shireese Bell at sbell@cma.sc.gov.
###
ABOUT THE S.C. COMMISSION FOR MINORITY AFFAIRS
The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs is the official South Carolina state agency bridging the gap between our ethnic minority communities. The Commission’s mission is to be a catalyst that identifies and examines emerging issues and trends by providing constructive solutions and approaches to support the policy and socio-economic development of ethnic minority communities. For more information, visit our website at www.cma.sc.gov.