Savannah Food Company, Inc. takes issues of food safety seriously and in an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling certain formulations of Cornbread Dressing and Bread Stuffing that included frozen diced eggs supplied to our company by Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA. Products that contained frozen diced eggs from Almark Foods have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
This recall is taking place due to supplier notification that Almark Foods supplied certain lots of frozen diced egg products which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness outbreak investigation.
Products were distributed through wholesale distributors to restaurants, delis, cafeterias, and foodservice establishments in the following states: Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Arkansas.