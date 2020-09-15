Santee Electric was proud to share the success of the past year by making sizable donations to three local charities recently. To make these donations even greater, each amount has been doubled by grants through CoBank Cooperative.
CoBank Cooperative is a national cooperative bank with a Sharing Success grant program. SEC has participated in the ongoing grant process for the past nine years. This year Santee Electric Cooperative submitted grants for three charities in its service area – the Village Group, the American Red Cross and the Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation.
The Village Group is a community effort to cultivate youth development in the small community of Plantersville, near Georgetown. This group promotes healthy living through sports and exercise, works to get students excited about learning, supports students during the summer with a successful summer slide prevention program and provides meaningful life experiences for the children of the community. The shared gift from Santee Electric Cooperative and CoBank will support this mission.
Santee Electric was able to give $10,000 in addition to CoBank’s $5,000 donation to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation. In the flood of 2015, Williamsburg Regional Hospital was damaged beyond repair. Since then, a temporary facility has been established and plans are underway to build a new hospital. The Foundation exists to support the mission of the hospital and help raise funds for its medical initiatives. This year, COVID 19 has challenged fundraising efforts. The Foundations primary fundraising event, Dancing with the Williamsburg County Stars was cancelled due to the virus. To ensure funding was available to care for COVID patients in our community, the Foundation campaigned to add ICU doors and ventilators. The community answered the call. Williamsburg Regional Hospital would like to thank the numerous local businesses, civic groups, and individuals who donated to this cause.
The final donation was made to the American Red Cross. Santee Electric hosts a blood drive for the Red Cross six times per year. The Red Cross works to prevent and reduce the suffering of individuals and groups. The organization works to do this through disaster relief and lifesaving blood products.
“I understand that Santee Electric Cooperative has been a longstanding supporter of Williamsburg Regional Hospital. Their contribution was amplified by CoBank’s “Sharing Success Program”. I applaud their generosity as it has been truly impactful and instrumental in the fight against COVID-19 in Williamsburg County,” stated Williamsburg Regional Hospital’s Interim CEO, Allen F. Abernethy
Santee Electric President and CEO, Rob Ardis replied, “CoBank has been an extremely valuable lending partner of Santee Electric’s for many years, and this matching grant program they offer is one of the great benefits that they provide. Since SEC – like so many of the organizations to which we donate – is a not-for-profit entity, our charitable giving pool is finite … and relatively small. A generous organization like CoBank helps those limited resources go that much further.”
Santee Electric is an electric cooperative and operates by the 7 Cooperative Principals. Principal #7 is Concern for Community. It is this concern for community that prompted the co-op to give back to the charities that work so hard in the communities in which it serves.