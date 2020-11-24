The South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus held a meeting recently and voted to elect Senator Brad Hutto as Leader of the Caucus, and Minority Leader of the South Carolina Senate. Senator Ronnie Sabb was elected Assistant Minority Leader.
“I am honored that my colleagues and friends have put their faith in me to lead this Caucus. Each member brings unique talents and experiences to the State Senate, and I look forward to working with them and utilizing those strengths to make meaningful legislative change in South Carolina,” said Hutto. “I’d like to thank Senator Setzler for his service as Minority Leader for the past eight years— I will surely lean on his experience and wisdom as we face the challenges ahead. There is plenty of work to be done, and I am ready to help bring our Caucus together to accomplish our goals.”
“I’d like to thank my fellow Senators for allowing me to serve as Assistant Minority Leader. I am humbled by their support, and I am committed to working with them and the Senate Minority Leader to make their voices heard, and pass legislation that makes South Carolina a better place” said Sabb.
The Minority Leader position was vacated by Senator Nikki Setzler who did not seek reelection.
“I’d like to congratulate Senator Hutto on his election to Senate Minority Leader. His legislative expertise and steady voice will guide our Caucus well” said Setzler. “I will always offer my support to Senator Hutto in anything he may need, and I welcome the opportunity for new leadership to flourish. I’m very proud of the work we have accomplished so far. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to continue that work.”
Senator Brad Hutto, a native of Orangeburg, has represented Senate District 40 since 1996. Prior to his election as Leader of the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus, he served as Treasurer of the Caucus.
Senator Ronnie Sabb, of Williamsburg County, has represented Senate District 32 since 2014, and previously served in the South Carolina House of Representatives.