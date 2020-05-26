You might think Rotary is a group of people who get together once a week to share a meal and some fellowship. But Kingstree Rotary is so much more. Comprised of local community members, Kingstree Rotary works tirelessly to actively support many local causes and organizations such as Vital Aging, Community Youth, Pee Dee Coalition and Disabilities and Special Needs just to name a few.
Kingstree Rotary provides scholarships for high school seniors, food for local food banks, bicycles and gifts for children at Christmas, and shoes for elementary school children. The COVID-19 crisis hasn’t stopped Rotary from collaborating to answer needs in our community.
Even though Rotarians can’t meet and eat, they have still been paying for their meals at Monkey Bottom Boys to help the restaurant through these hard times.
Kingstree Rotarians recently donated a truck load of food to St. Ann’s Food Pantry. By accelerating their upcoming service project, Kingstree Rotary was able to make a $5,000 donation to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation to help with the purchase of a ventilator.
Kingstree Rotary is hard at work in our community making it a better place for all.