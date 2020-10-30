On the evening of Wednesday, October 28, the Williamsburg County Fire Department fought a blaze at Roses Express Department Store in Kingstree. According to William B. Horton, Captain and PIO, the first unit on scene reported heavy smoke and visible flames inside the retail portion of the store. The sprinkler system activated inside the store and kept the fire manageable until crews were able to get inside to finish extinguishing the fire.
Horton said there was no extension to the roof, or to adjoining stores in the complex, but the store has extensive smoke and water damage to the contents. The fire was quickly under control after units arrived. There were no injuries to the public or fire department personnel.
Mutual aid was provided by Kingstree Fire Department. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being investigated by the Williamsburg County Fire Department, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, and SLED.