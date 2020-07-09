It was a bright cheerful day for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Delores McCrea-Graham, owner of Onus Early Learning Center at 50 Diamond Loop, Kingstree. She was surrounded by family, friends, elected officials and community leaders during the June 26, grand opening.
“This is a great time for Kingstree and Williamsburg County,” said Kingstree Town Manager Richard Treme. “It’s something that is very much needed for someone to come along with a ministry of taking care of young children.”
In 2018, McCrea-Graham was working with the Department of Social Services in Kershaw County and was having a hard time finding an adequate daycare. This led to a discussion with her husband James about opening their own facility. They chose to return to their roots and purchased a property that had an existing building and renovated it. Inside is colorful and filled with the tools to encourage young creative minds.
McCrea-Graham was excited to start this new chapter. “It’s been a long time coming but we did it,” she said. “By the Grace of God we were able to get it up and running during this time. I know it’s not a perfect time but I’m so gracious and grateful that we’re able to open today.” McCrea-Graham said ONUS stands for all responsibility will be on us. She is currently enrolling children from infant to toddler. She can be reached at (843) 382-2050.