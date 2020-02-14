On Tuesday, February 11, Florence County Sheriffs Office was contacted about a body on Beulah Road. The human skeletal remains were later discovered to be in Williamsburg County and the Sheriff's Office entered the investigation.
Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight said victim is Lakavis Antwain Harrison, 33. He said Harrison's address is Coward. McKnight said an autopsy performed at MUSC revealed Harrison was shot in the chest. He was reported missing in May 2019. McKnight also said the investigation is being treated as a homicide and continues to be under investigation.