C.E. Murray student, Dajuan Reid, has signed with Presbyterian College. In his 2019, season Reid had 625 receiving yards, 35 catches and seven touchdowns and led the team in interceptions with four as Defensive back. He was All-state and All Region and MaxPrep Player of the Year three times.
