The American Red Cross is hosting COVID-19 specific stress-relieving online programs for military families and veterans. This program advises on managing stress, health, supporting children, creating goals, and making a family communication plan.
Although the military community is accustomed to handling constant change and uncertainty, COVID-19 is adding a host of different stressors. They are finding themselves in situations where families may have delayed reunions, uncertain deployment schedules, veterans are having to seek out broader support systems, difficulty accessing community resources, and many other unique issues. You can learn more about the workshops here.
Virtual Interview available with a South Carolina Red Cross Volunteer who is also a doctor and helps facilitate the workshops. Available today from 12-2 p.m and Friday 12-5 p.m. Call to set up a time.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization – not a government agency – and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC