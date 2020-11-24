We all know the story behind Thanksgiving. Today, we hold the tradition close to our hearts. It’s about parades, football and pumpkin pie. It’s a time to put the phone down and connect with family and friends. It is a time to set aside our differences and simply be together. Thanksgiving is also a time to reflect on our blessings and give thanks for what we have.
The News reached out to our readers and social media fans and asked them to share what they are thankful for. The response was astonishing. Thanks to all who contributed.
I am beyond thankful for my family! -Tammy Kanapaux Erwin
Our military and everything that they do! -Kacie Seely Wakefield
I’m thankful that God helped me beat Cancer... even though 2020 has not been a good year.... I’m still THANKFUL for Him allowing me to see the ‘rest’ of 2020 and hopefully many more !! -Ivy Trado
I am thankful for my family, good friends & our military! -Brandi Phipps
Friends and Family. -Eileen Campbell
Salvation and My entire family’s health!!!!! -Erica Brandon
Life, health, family, the USA, friends, work, music, memories, sunshine, books, clouds, education, travel, church! -Rosa Cherry
Thankful that God is good despite of the fact that sometimes we are not. -Amy Freeman Casey
I Thankful that God is awesome God. - Ann Williams
Thankful for salvation health strength and my encourager family and dear, dear friends and most of all for an awesome God. -Frances C McCrea
I am thankful for a wonderful family, an amazing husband, 2 beautiful children, and the best friends that money can’t buy! -Candace M Worrell
I am thankful for my family but especially for my 93-year-old mother. God has been good & allowed us to still have her in our lives. -Brenda Woods
I have so much to be thankful for: Jesus, my Savior, my precious husband and our family, that I’m a Nana, and my health. -Susan Stuckey
Thankful for my job at Williamsburg Regional Hospital. Great to be a part of a team of wonderful health care providers. -Fran Clowney
Thanksgiving is every day for me. I am thankful for the life God has bestowed up me, my family, friends, and loved ones. As I awake each morn in prayer I say, “Lord, thank you for another day”. -Virginia Taylor
Of course, I’m thankful for LIFE, HEALTH, and my FAMILY but I am truly THANKFUL that with the constant changes this year has brought us... in the midst of it all GOD is still GOD and has not change! -La Keisha McCrea Brown
I am thankful for my loving family and friends, a wonderful man who loves me unconditionally, my sweet Emery who made me a GiGi, and especially thankful for receiving blessings and forgiveness every day from our Savior. - Jenny Brown McFadden
I am thankful for my husband and the Christian example he is to our children and grandchildren, his continued faithfulness to our church and community. -Elaine E. McElveen
I am thankful for second chances. -Colleen Kelty
I’m thankful that I can help people of county at 911 . Every day has its challenges. -Joseph R. Phillips
Fast Cars, My Wife, and the Moose Lodge. -Jamison Dail
Thankful for family, friends, health, life and making it this far into 2020! -Cheray Horton
I am thankful for the parents that trust me to teach and love their special little people on a daily basis. -Stephanie Brown Evans
The best thing I can think of that I am thankful for is the parents that God allowed me to have for the years He blessed me with them, without them I might not have become the woman, wife and mother that I am today. And of course, I am thankful for my husband, all six children, all 13 grandchildren and for being loved and blessed by God. -Brenda Abrams Coker
Thankful we live in the USA and all the love of family & friends that God has blessed us with over the years. -Emily Butler
Now more than ever I am thankful for my family and their good health! -Minnie Lee Lambert
I am thankful for God’s constant presence in my life, the opportunity to be a mother/grandmother, and to raise my family with a strong husband and father. -Nancy McClary
I’m thankful for the unending love and support of my family and friends. -Dominique Gibson
I am thankful for my family and friends and our two Church families Cedar Swamp and Millwood Methodist Church and all the blessings God has given me in these uncertain times. -Jennifer Conway
I am thankful for God’s love my family and friends and a whole heaping more. -Jan Duke
Thankful for a healthy family and a caring, loving community. -Marianne Harbison Odom
I am very thankful to have been raised with my parents and my grandparents here on the family farm, that taught me early on, that we may not have had a lot, but we had the love of God. My maternal grandmother lived here as well, so being an only child, I never felt lonely, just loved and constantly learning from their words and actions during daily life. I guess you could say, I’ve always had the heart of an old soul. That closeness, faith, and fond memories of hearing my grandmother and our farmhand aka adopted grandpa, pray aloud as the summer breeze gently swept through the large open windows at night, will never leave my heart. All of them who raised and guided me into the person I am today are in Heaven now. I still am blessed to remember, and hear them praying, laughing, and telling me about life as they knew it. -Sheryl - Chuck Belding
I am thankful for my life that God gave me and the many blessings he has blessed me with. Too many to list! But at the top will be my children and grandchildren. -Shirley Parker
I am thankful for God’s little reminders of His love for us. I always seem to find those reminders when I need them most. I’m also thankful for my little family and those God has placed in my life. -Nichole Godwin
I’m thankful for my wife who has looked out for me to God and my doctors who are taken care of me while I try to fight this disease and to my daughter and granddaughters and grandson. -Ricky Burrows
I am thankful for the fact that God loves me. The blessings of my wonderful husband, our daughters and their families. -Alice A Dukes
I thank God for my beautiful family, loving and supportive friends and a community that has stood by us and pulled us through this last year. Our town is small in size but enormous in love. For you all I am thankful. -Rosie Osborne
I am thankful for my husband, best friend & soul mate of 35 years. He has stood by side during some super trying times and just made us stronger.
Tip to all reading this: LIFE IS SHORT don’t let the little (sometimes big) things get in the way, fight with everything in you for what you believe in and want! -Lori Davis
I am thankful for being in God’s rock tumbler. It’s made me a smoother more beautiful soul. It’s been bumpy and noisy and downright painful. But it made me better and more reflective of the Glory of God. -Elizabeth Judy
I am thankful that God has blessed me with a good family, a good life and a loving heart. -Martha Scott
I am thankful for the team that makes up Williamsburg County Government and the Citizens we serve. -Tiffany Wright
I’m thankful that God is the head of my Life, the Love I have for others, My health, Family, Friends and the will to help others in need. -Cassandra Fluitt
I am thankful that me and my family has survived and not contracted the corona virus so far. He has kept us safe. -Brenda Evans
Psalm 34:1-3 I will bless the Lord at times; his praise shall continually be in my mouth.
My soul makes its boast in the Lord; let the humble hear and be glad.
O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together”.
God’s gift of music and singing gives us a way to praise God. Thanks be to God. -Beth Cottingham
So thankful I live in our little town of Kingstree! A great place to raise children, to work, play, and go to Church! -Jessie Dale McCollough
I am Thankful for good health, my family and extended family, good friends and my work family. -Carolyn McCottry
I am thankful that I survived COVID-19 and God did it!-LaTonya Parker
Lynette Limehouse-Nelson
I am thankful for my entire family. I’m especially grateful for my mother, Frances Limehouse, who took exceptional care of my father, Samuel, until his recent death. I’m grateful to have been raised by two wonderful parents.
I’m grateful for my uncle, Walter Newell, a Korean war veteran, a retiree of the U.S. Air Force and Army. He is also a very well read, college graduate of a time when opportunities were slim.
I’m also grateful for his wonderful wife, aunt Nellie.
I’m grateful for my sisters; their enormous hearts
and spirits of community advocacy.
I’m grateful for my 13 year old son and others like him who perservere in a new learning atmosphere and are coping with the sacrifices forced upon us by a pandemic.
I am grateful to God for protection, grace and mercy for all of us.
I am thankful for my family, friends and health. -Lerlisa Lisa McCollough
Thankful that God still looks out for us! -Doward Harvin
Thankful for the mighty hands of God that has protected not just me and my family but each and everyone who can read this message!
Grateful that through it all, GOD IS STILL BETTER THAN GOOD!! -Jeanetta Nelson
Thankful for a potential donor for my mother. And for my family and friends. And above all, the blessing of God. -Michelle McKenzie
Grateful for my wonderful parents, Sue and Lewis Haigler. -Susan Kirchner
Thankful for family, friends and memories of loved ones that have passed. -Vicki Wilkes Haselden
Life, health, & strength. -Davon Jerrae Cooper
Thankful for my husband and our 3 boys who keep me on my toes! -Kristin Olivia Williams
Thankful God opened my eyes this morning oh how I love Jesus. -Tracey Bourne
I’m Thankful that GOD has kept me thru this pandemic, violence, hatred, death and has not let anyone hurt harm or danger come upon my child, grabds, brothers sisters, friends and enemies. Always suppliedl food, housing, transportation and finances for me. Amen. -Lillian Wilson
We are thankful for the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ first. It gave us the opportunity to accept everlasting life with him, once our lives are over here on earth. Secondly we are thankful for our new grandson and ask that joy and hope he brings us. Also our family, jobs and our work families. Our marriage and goals that we work together to accomplish. Our community. And we are thankful for our President and all that he has done and will do in the next 4 years. I could go on and on about all that we are thankful for. We are truly blessed.-Birch Creek Kennels
Thankful for God’s grace and mercy. So happy each new day of life, we must stand tall and live, this world is only a test, that we are all failing. Thankful for understanding and wisdom. -Jerrie Turner
Thankful for my wonderful husband and all he does for our family. -Amelia Morris
Thankful for my family and health. -Pam Davis
Thankful for life, health, strength and my family. -Shawngerlette Hayward
I’m thankful for abundant love and great health. -Cherokee Dean
I am Thankful for wellness and Health. Most of all I am Thankful that I know how to treat other people. We are living in Evil Days. -Raymond Lee Pressley
Thankful for My Family, Friend’s and my Church but most of all a very Loving and supportive husband. -Angela Linke
Thankful for my family’s health!-Jenni Hedrick
Thankful for God’s grace and mercy. Thankful for my family, friends and good health. -Sheri Bryant Coker
Thankful for my heathy boys & my family! -Brittany Purvis
Thankful for family, friends, and the community we live in, Salters! -Georgia Kincaid
Thankful for my family, my children, and my job! And also thankful for God and my health! -Susan Floyd Smith
Thankful for the LORD Jesus Christ, for the love he has for all mankind. -Adelle Tisdale
Thankful for God’s grace and mercy, family, friends, and all the MANY blessings God has given me. -Bertha Ann Ard Chandler
I’m Thankful for yet being alive in spite of it all.. Being a 3x Breast Cancer Survivor and still have my Family and Love ones.. Still have food on my table and a roof over my head..and my right mind..To God Be The Glory just to name a few! -Pearlie Pendergrass
Thankful for God continuous healing and protection of family and friends. Thankful God still reigns, delivering, keeping those that wants to be kept, His grace and His mercy. -Cynthia A. Cooper
I am most thankful for life, health and strength. I am most thankful for being able to live during a pandemic that I’ve known one day we would face. Iam the proud Mom of 4 adopted children being a single parent. Also started my own floral design business and it is growing rapidly still be able to hold down a full time job. Now that’s Thankful. -Chenise Pendergrass
Thankful for God’s Everlasting Grace and Mercy! God will do what He said He would do!! Thankful for patience, love, understanding and my family. -Frederica Alston
Thankful this election is over, now let’s run this country and make it great again. -Cecil Farmer
I am THANKFUL for my husband and myself surviving the virus, we had some rough days but we are healed. THANKFUL for all of you!!! -Lillie M. Taylor
Today I pray that like Job, God surrounds you with a hedge of protection & that you will have greater Blessings in the latter part of your life, from this day forward. I pray that like Abraham, you would grow wealthy, with cattle, gold & silver. That like Isaac you would plant a field & reap a 100 fold harvest. That like Jacob with wisdom & discernment you would grow your flocks. That like Joseph the dream that God has given you, will be Salvation to many. That like Moses, the Lord will reveal himself to you & show you His glory. That like Basel’El, who helped build the Tabernacle, the Lord would anoint you for the specific task that He’s called you to accomplish. That like Joshua, God would fill you with the spirit of wisdom. That like the children of Isreal, you’d live in land you didn’t buy, with barns & houses you didn’t build, drinking from springs & wells, that you didn’t know existed & eating from vineyards you didn’t plant. That he’d bless the fruit of your trees, the grass of your fields, & the calves of your herds. That he’d bring the spring & autumn rain. And that there would be none sick among you, and none barren. That like David, God would give you a blueprint of what God would like you to build for Him. That like Solomon, He would give you a wise & understanding heart. That like Eusiah there would be good men caring for your cattle in the foothills & that you would have a love & understanding of the soil. That like Daniel, God would give you 10 times the wisdom, favor, & discernment of all those that don’t know Him. And that like Peter, you’d cast your net on the right side of the boat & catch 153 fish. In Jesus Name, this is my prayer for you. Amen. I’m Thankful for The Word of God and His Eternal Mercy and Saving Grace. -Van E. Montgomery