Some citizens have voiced their concerns regarding the reports of out-of-state residents, especially those from New York and New Jersey may be relocating to southern states in the midst of the Coronavirus.
On March 27, S.C. Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order mandating anyone coming into the state from “hotspots” (states such as New York, New Jersey, New Orleans, and Connecticut) must quarantine themselves for 14 days. These areas have been identified as major centers for COVID-19 infections. New York is considered the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak.
Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright said in reality, it is nearly impossible to enforce the mandate. “There’s no enforcement regulations on that. Are we to stand by the train station? Are we to target people with different tags? That’s against the law,” she said. She said even if they could, they don’t have the manpower to follow-up or track visitors. “It’s impossible.”
Wright said if travelers have chosen the county as a place of refuge, they need to follow the governor’s directive to shelter-in-place. “Looking at how things are developing, every and anything could potentially be a hot spot,” she said. “Just because you come from somewhere else don’t mean that you’re bringing it.”
The Coronavirus originated in China last year. The disease has since spread to all 50 states including District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more severe complications from COVID-19. Stock up on supplies. Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others. When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often and avoid crowds as much as possible.