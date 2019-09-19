A special called meeting of the Williamsburg County Council was arranged in order to hear from an advisory firm. Chris Goodwin of DavenportLawrence who’s company specializes in support and cost reduction services for governmental and utility organizations was invited to speak at the September 10, meeting. The presentation was for information only.
Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright said she called the meeting (a countywide restructuring proposal) in response to some councilmembers concerns that our government has more employees than other governments. She said this is an opportunity to find creative ways to save money and benefit citizens with what we have and prove or disprove the theory that Williamsburg County has more employees than most counties in the state.
The firm would begin by researching all accounts, infrastructure and interviewing employees. The timeframe would encompass approximately four to six weeks, depending on how detailed council chooses. A final report could take a couple of months.
Councilmember Eddie Woods said he’s been through this before. “I’m not trying to dress it up. We have a lot of financial problems,” said Woods. He said recommendations have been made in the
past but many were not followed. He asked Goodwin if the firm could create a procedure council could follow. “I’m really afraid that that might be part of the problem, but that we’ve got to follow through this and all you can do is give your recommendation as others have done - give their recommendations - but nothing materializes.”
Goodwin claimed that 70 percent of technical projects fail. “But you’re not alone,” he said. “It is very common, you start down the path and whatever changes, whether it is financial, leadership, cultural, having a hurricane come in and ruin your local economy. We see a lot of that.”
How to pay for the service, which could exceed $100,000 was not addressed. Goodwin said they will not engage in the work if they are not in the position to deliver what council asks for. “We always try to control costs but we will not position ourselves to fail,” he said. Wright said if council chooses to move forward, council would follow through. “I see this as a long-term operation that’s going to save us money in the long run,” she said. “What appears to be more money on the frontend, down the line over the next two years, it will definitely be cost savings for our county.” A formal bidding process will have to be published before hiring any firm, if that is what council decides.