Poll Workers are needed to serve during the upcoming June 9, Primary. Without poll workers elections that are essential to our democracy could not be held.
Classes will be held on Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the Williamsburg County Recreation Department at 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy, Kingstree. Contact the Williamsburg County Voter Registration Office at 843-355-6044 or by email @ Vote.Williamsburg@elections.sc.gov
Poll Worker Pay Poll Managers (and poll manager’s assistants): $60 for training + $90 for working on Election Day = $150 Total Poll Clerks (the lead poll manager): Poll Manager Pay + $60 for additional training and responsibilities = $225 Total.
Poll Manager Qualifications • Poll Managers (except Poll Manager Assistants) must be registered to vote in South Carolina. • Any 16 or 17-year old can apply to be a Poll Manager Assistant. • Poll Clerks must be a registered voter in the county in which they are serving or an adjoining county. • Poll Managers may not be a candidate or the spouse, parent, child, brother, or sister of a candidate at any polling place where the candidate’s name appears on the ballot.
Poll Managers and Covid-19 • Poll Managers will be provided with gloves and masks to wear during the election. We will also provide hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. • Poll Clerks will be provided with additional training in protective practices • Social distancing will be enforced at the Polls. • For your health and safety: we are encouraging individuals between 18 and 60 years of age, and with no preexisting medical conditions to apply.