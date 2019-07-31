Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a police officer with the Kingstree Police Department. According to a press release, on Monday, July 29, Sallica Rose Williams, 46, was arrested and charged with Misconduct in Office.
The SLED investigation was requested by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingstree Police Department. Williams is alleged to have removed counterfeit $100 bills from the police department's evidence room and passed two of the bills at separate Dollar General stores in the area.
Williams was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.