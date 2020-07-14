A new hospital that will be located in Williamsburg County is taking shape at least on paper. MUSC Health is currently designing a new hospital in the Williamsburg/Lake City region with a targeted opening date of January 2023. The facility is being built to replace two existing hospitals located in Kingstree and Lake City respectively and will become part of the Florence Division of MUSC Health.
Williamsburg Regional Hospital was shut down after an October 2015, rain event that was considered the flood of the century. In December 2016, a temporary facility was opened next to the vacated building. It houses an emergency room and operating room among other departments and has filled a great need for the citizens.
In February 2019, MUSC Health signed a letter of intent with the two hospitals that authorizes MUSC to construct, own and operate a new $50 million replacement hospital. “Filing the certificate of need is a key step in moving forward with this new model for rural health care,” said Williamsburg Regional Hospital Board Chair Julie Floyd. “This demonstrates the level of commitment of all parties to move forward even though we are in the midst of a pandemic.”
Williamsburg Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troy Gamble has envisioned a new hospital since the 2015 flood. “I’m very excited to see plans on paper and steps moving forward to start breaking ground to complete our new hospital,” he said. The MUSC Health owned hospital will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department, and the latest capabilities in telehealth. The project represents MUSC’s ongoing effort to extend its mission to communities and citizens across the state.