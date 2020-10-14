Free testing sponsored by DHEC will be available October 17, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Kingstree High School, 616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kingstree. *Preregistration encouraged scdhec.gov/gettested. DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost, open to anyone regardless of symptoms, and doesn’t require a referral, although preregistering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
The information is subject to change, and current as of 8 a.m. October 12. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.
If you are out and about in the community, we recommend you get tested at least once a month. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
There are currently 219 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.