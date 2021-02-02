COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in your region. COVID-19 testing in the Pee Dee (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties) includes the sites below. This information is subject to change and current as of 10 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.
Free DHEC Testing
February 1-5, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments.
No appointment is necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree.
Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning.
Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City.
February 4, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple St. Manning.
*Preregistration encouraged
