COVID Testing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in your region. COVID-19 testing in the Pee Dee (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties) includes the sites below. This information is subject to change and current as of 10 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information. 

Free DHEC Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and doesn't require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC's testing options at different locations have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

February 1-5, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments.

No appointment is necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: visit scdhec.gov/gettested.  

 Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree.

Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning.

Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City.

 

February 4, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple St. Manning.

*Preregistration encouraged

Be Positive You’re Negative 
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.

 