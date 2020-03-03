Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault has been operating in Williamsburg County since 1993, but until now has not owned a physical space in the county. Finally they can say that they do. On February 26, members of Williamsburg County Satellite Crisis Center hosted an open house at 2 Courthouse Square in Kingstree.
Over the past year, the organization has procured and renovated a beautiful building on the Courthouse Square in Kingstree. The new Satellite Center will now be available for the residents of Williamsburg County to go for services regarding domestic abuse, child abuse, and sexual assault.
The Williamsburg County community provided support to Pee Dee Coalition in this endeavor. Local businesses, towns and organizations supported the mission by sponsoring rooms in the building, and individuals contributed by donating money, time, services, and items to the site.
Major sponsors included Duke Energy, Farmers Telephone, First Citizens Bank, Palmetto Synthetics, Santee Electric Cooperative, Silent Tears Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. RichardTreme, UPL OpenAg, Town of Hemingway, and Town of Lane. Each received a plaque.
The open house included a welcome by Kingstree Mayor Darren Tisdale. Additional speakers included members of the board of directors and staff, as well as several local individuals who were instrumental in the success of the project. The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Pee Dee Coalition is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence, child abuse and to the needs of its victims. Through advocacy, counseling, referrals and more the Coalition has helped hundreds of victims within Williamsburg County, and thousands within its region. With the support of the community, this organization will continue to be a pillar of support to those who are suffering, and will continue to encourage a safer, more compassionate community.