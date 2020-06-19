A woman was fatally injured Thursday, June 18, when she was hit by a car. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones, the driver of a vehicle was traveling south on Blakely Road when it struck the woman wearing dark clothing, standing in the roadway.
According to Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Vernal Fulton, the woman is identified as Aleia T. White, 43, of the Blakely area. White was transferred to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.