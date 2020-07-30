Nearly all Williamsburg County employees will see a cut in pay, effective August. Employees currently on furlough will not return to work until November. Williamsburg County Council voted unanimously on the decision during a July 20, virtual meeting. Appointed (librarian, Alcohol and Drug Abuse, magistrate) or elected officials’ salaries will not be affected. County Supervisor Tiffany Wright said the cuts were needed to meet budget shortfalls.
In a telephone interview, Wright said employee cuts are determined by their pay grade: $25,000 and under - 2.5%; $25,001 - $50,000 - 5%; $50,001 - $75,000 - 7.5%; $75,001 - up - 10%. She said she will take a 10% pay cut.
Council was presented with another option which would permanently reduce staff by dismissing those currently on furlough and reducing the operating budget. The current budget, which is a continuance of the 2019-2020 budget has, so far, been cut approximately $3.4 million or 15%.
Council members will not see a change in salary because, Wright said, by law they can’t cut their salaries as they have already paid a percentage of their salaries for the term. However, she said council cut 15% from every line item in their budget and were willing to cut their salaries.
Council members across the state make an average $16,000 to $17,000 per year with some larger counties paying over $20,000. Williamsburg County council members’ salary is $14,796. Also, they are currently allot-
ted $7,226 for training and travel and $5,655 in discretionary funds.
County government has struggled over the budget for some time. In 2017, council, under former leadership, approved a resolution implementing a hiring freeze, wage/salary freeze and promotion freeze for government workers. A year later the budget included a 2% pay increase for employees and an 8.2% increase for full-time salaries in three E-911 departments.
In July 2019, council voted to operate on the 2018-2019 $21 million budget. In October, the county had an estimated $970,000 budget deficit, which officials said at that time, was caused in part by increases in EMS full-time salaries, FICA, retirement, health insurance, and workers compensation. Neither had a $445,771 anticipated FEMA reimbursement been included in the budget.
The proposed 2019-2020, $22 million budget included pay increases for all employees, which played a role in inflating the deficit. The pay increases were stricken from the budget; however, in order to balance it, council would be left to grapple with many options that included a $40 first responder fee, vehicle tax and employee furloughs. In the end, council voted on an option that did not have a vehicle or real estate fee attached but included the reduction of recycling hours, delete hardware line items, reduce other budget line items, add the anticipated reimbursement from FEMA and auctioned off equipment for an estimated total $988,681 in cuts, leaving a meager budget surplus of approximately $18,000.
The current budget may also see a cut in local government funding as well the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the economy on a whole and hurt local sales tax revenues. The pandemic also led to the first round of government employee furloughs in March. “I’m seeking $6,510 so my people won’t have to experience a reduction in pay,” said Wright. “By October I’ll have an idea of what our first quarter revenue will look like then we’ll be able to see actually what was reduced and what the local government aid is going to be.”