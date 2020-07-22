Nearly all Williamsburg County employees will see a cut in pay. County council voted unanimously on the decision during a July 20, virtual meeting. Special service employees will not see a cut, nor will elected officials’ salaries be affected. Employees currently on furlough will not return to work until November.
County Supervisor Tiffany Wright said the cuts were needed to meet budget shortfalls. Council was presented with another option which would permanently reduce staff by dismissing those currently on furlough and reducing the operating budget. The current budget, which is a continuance of the 2019-2020 budget has, so far, been cut approximately $3.4 million or %15.
In a telephone interview, Wright said she will take a 10% pay cut. She said employee cuts are determined by their pay grade; $5,000 and under - 2.5%; $25,001 - $50,000 - 5%; $50,001 - $75,000 - 7.5%; $75,001 - up - 10%. The pay cuts will take effect in August.
Council members will not see a change in salary because, Wright said, by law they can’t cut their salaries as they have already paid a percentage of their salaries for the term. However, Wright said council cut 15% from every line item in their budget and were also willing to cut their salaries.
Council members across the state make an average $16,000 to $17,000 per year with some larger counties paying over $20,000. Williamsburg County council members' salary is $14,796. They are also currently allotted $7,226 for training and travel and $5,750 in discretionary funds. Read more about the budget in The News' July 29, issue.