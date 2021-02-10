PalmettoPride announces that Scott Morgan, Enforcement Program Manager, has become a South Carolina State Constable, adding to the Enforcement Program area for litter prevention. By becoming a Constable, Morgan will be able to work alongside law enforcement officers assisting in litter cases and illegal dumping cases.
“Working with law enforcement across South Carolina through the past several years, one of the big issues with litter control enforcement constantly coming up in conversation was the need for more litter control officers, but the resources just weren’t there,” said Morgan. “The state Constable program will allow me to help fill in some of the gaps at agencies that need assistance with training and litter enforcement.”
Litter control enforcement is challenging. Catching litter offenders in the act is difficult. Investigating illegal dumpsites can be somewhat more fruitful in identifying a perpetrator and incurs stiffer penalties.
“There are approximately 100 officers dedicated to litter control in the state. Becoming a constable, Morgan will be able to provide extra manpower for areas in need,” said Sarah Lyles, Executive Director of PalmettoPride.
Litter control enforcement is a necessary part of behavior change. Focus groups have identified that receiving a ticket for littering would be the strongest deterrent to litter again.
“We firmly believe that more enforcement is needed to change behavior that creates litter,” said Lyles. “We want to do all we can to help officers in the field.”
PalmettoPride is not a law enforcement entity but has worked alongside litter control and code enforcement officers through its Enforcement Program tract. The statewide non-profit has also hosted an annual training conference alongside the SC Litter Control Association, coordinated the statewide Zero Tolerance for Litter campaign, has two certified Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design instructors, and provided grants for litter control enforcement efforts.
For more information on PalmettoPride’s new role in state Constable program, contact info@palmettopride.org.