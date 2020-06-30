The Williamsburg Home-Town Chamber presented the Image Award to The Paisley Pearl for June. The Paisley Pearl was created in 2012, when the owner, Whitney McGee, began selling clothing out of her home. McGee says she always saw herself owning a store one day but pictured more of a gift shop.
The market at the time was saturated, so she began with clothing. After months of maintaining growth through social media sales and word of mouth, she decided to open a brick and mortar location on Academy Street in 2013. All the while, she kept working her full-time job in healthcare.
When McGee’s first child was born she quickly realized the two jobs were more than she could handle so she decided to take on the retail world full-time. As the business grew, so did the need for space and in 2015, she moved the store to its current location at 136 N. Academy Street.
McGee’s goal is to be a local place where women of all ages can find something stylish and affordable. When asked to describe her style she said, “I like clothing that is colorful, unique and versatile in the sense you can wear the same thing to work, a date or even a sports event.”
As the customer base and their needs broadened, so have the merchandise. The Paisley Pearl now offers gift items such as bags, candles, soaps, towels, cups and more. They also have a spray tanning booth where you can get a sunless glow anytime of the year without the harmful rays.
When asked where she sees the store in five years, McGee said she will remain in Kingstree but she hopes to increase her market via online sales. She also hopes to attract more out of town visitors through social media marketing. She remains involved in the community through the Main Street Program and wants to see the community revitalized and thriving. Shop hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.