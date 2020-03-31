Updated on March 29, 2020 for the April 1, 2020 issue
Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright issued a stay-at-home ordinance effective midnight March 26. The ordinance does not include the towns of Kingstree or Hemingway. “They’ve taken other precautions,” Wright said in a telephone interview. “They’re monitoring the situation and will make their adjustments accordingly.”
Wright said the ordinance is not enforceable but rather a strong suggestion. “It is simply to bring awareness to everything,” said Wright. “We’re rural. We live far apart but we interact in two central locations. If you don’t have to go out, then don’t go out. If you have to work, go to work. If you have to go to the grocery store, go to the grocery store.”
Wright provided a list of government changes on her social media page. The list includes all county offices are closed for non-essential employees. Transit will transport citizens to their doctor’s appointments, landfill and recycle centers continue to operate on schedule and Magistrate’s offices remain open. Citizens are encouraged to use online services to pay water bills. A request has been made to extend local tax filing to June 1, 2020. Also, boat, motor and high mileage, and personal property return requests that have not been received (to include without the penalty) to June 1, 2020.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion March 27, saying local governments do not have the authority to exercise emergency powers that are delegated to the Governor by state lawmakers.
Some cities in the state have enacted “stay at home” orders to try to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Wilson said in a press release. However, the attorney general’s opinion cites a previous opinion from September 5, 1980 relating to mandatory evacuations by towns, cities, and counties. That opinion concluded that only the Governor was empowered to exercise extraordinary emergency powers under Section 25-1-440. The opinion points out “there is no enumerated power expressly conferred upon such political subdivisions as would reasonably include the extraordinary authority.”
“This conclusion that the Governor’s emergency powers preempt those of counties and municipalities is equally applicable to the pandemic created by COVID-19. Accordingly, the 1980 opinion is affirmed and is provided as guidance to counties and municipalities,” today’s opinion says.
The opinion stresses that while local governments retain their Home Rule powers during a state of emergency, they do not have extraordinary emergency powers. “They cannot exercise the emergency powers delegated to the Governor by the General Assembly,” the opinion says.
It also points out that these powers, even at the state level, are subject to applicable constitutional limitations and refers to the office’s opinion issued March 24 to Chief Mark Keel regarding enforcement of a state law concerning groups of three or more gathering. Those limitations include fundamental constitutional protections of freedom of religion, protections of the family unit, and the freedom of assembly for political purposes.
The opinion concludes by saying, “counties and municipalities should be aware that any unauthorized exercise of such emergency powers could subject these political subdivisions to liability at the behest of a private citizen with requisite legal standing.”
Supervisor Wright’s video can be viewed on her Facebook page.