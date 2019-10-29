In a first-of-its-kind in Williamsburg County, the Williamsburg Technical College pursued and received a grant to help fund 200 book kits for area residents to participate in the “One Book, One College, One Community” activity.
The activity’s kick-off event was Monday, Oct. 28, in the school’s library. Two hundred book kits, including the book read by the community “The Book Thief,” were handed out. A Scavenger Hunt around campus, with prizes, were also part of the kick-off, said Dr. Brandolyn Love, library director at WTC, and one of the many helping organize the reading event.
The idea was that at least 200 people across Williamsburg County will be reading the book, by author Markus Zusak, and attending discussion events. The event was open to the general public, Love said.
There are many to thank for helping put on the grant-funded activity, she said. For instance, English instructor Minette Hudson spearheaded the Scavenger Hunt.
The fast-track literary grant was written, submitted, and is being administered by La-Dine’ Gamble, project director and grant writer. The local chapter of the National Council of Negro Women helped with the event, Love said, adding that members of the local chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., also helped get the word out about the event, serving as volunteers, and otherwise partnering with the library to help with the event.
“We hope to engage the community. All are welcome to attend the events and participate,” Love said.
Other activities associated with the event include the literacy address on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. in the WTC Auditorium by political strategist and national correspondent Antjuan Seawright. His topic is “The Power of Words and Literacy.”
Seawright is the former South Carolina senior advisor for the Hillary Clinton campaign and a CBS News and Buzzfeed contributor. He frequently makes commentary on other national news shows.
Also, there will be a debate by two teams of five members regarding the themes and topics related to or raised by “The Book Thief,” Love said. The public is invited to attend the debate on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. in the WTC Auditorium. This event is spearheaded by English instructor Christy Anne Land.
Finally, on Nov. 11, there will be an Art and Oration event in the Library at 11:30 a.m. This event will feature the art work of high school and WTC students, as it relates to the book. The oration includes a monologue about the setting of the book, World War II, Love said. Hope Hubbard, head of the humanities department is overseeing the oration and art instructor at the college, Dr. Andrea McCray is overseeing the art portion of this event.
For information about the event, call Love at 843-355-4131. All events are funded in part by the SC Humanities, a state program by the National Endowment of Humanities, and the SC Arts Commission.