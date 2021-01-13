Williamsburg County officials took the oath of office during several ceremonies spread over the course of three days. On January 2, Probate Court Judge Betty Matthews, Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers and Sheriff Stephen Gardner were sworn in inside the Williamsburg County Courthouse courtroom. Judge Clifton Newman presided over the ceremonies.
Matthews will begin her third term as Probate Judge. Staggers is serving her third term and Gardner begins his second term. Later that day, Ivori Henryhand was sworn in as Coroner in an outdoor ceremony held on the courthouse steps. Her story was featured in The News’ January 6, issue.
On January 4, Chief Magistrate Judge Delores Williams swore in County Council Members Eddie Woods, Johnathan Miller and Sulondia Hammond. The ceremonies took place in the courtroom at the Magistrate’s Office. Woods begins his fifth term while Miller was elected to a second term. This is Hammond’s first political position. On January 7, Kenneth Burgess and Tolonzo Cooper were sworn in as Deputy Coroner. Social distancing and other safety measures were followed during the ceremonies.