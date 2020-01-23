Louise Spivey
Louise Shirer Spivey, 99, widow of John Alford Spivey, Sr., died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Morningside of Georgetown.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Williamsburg Funeral Home of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at Kingstree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Spivey was born May 13, 1920, in Johnsonville, the daughter of the late Ernest Stanley and Ruth Lifrage Shirer. She was a graduate of Kingstree High School and Palmer Business School. Over the years she worked at Williamsburg ASCS office, Colonial PCA, and Pee Dee PCA. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Two brothers, Ernest Stanley Shirer and Francis Marion Shirer, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three sons, John Alford “Al” Spivey, Jr. (Nancy) of Hickory, North Carolina; and Stephen “Steve” Lane Spivey and Berry Ernest “Bunny” Spivey (Leslee), both of Salters; one brother, Julian Carlisle Shirer (Jean); three sisters, Virginia Shirer Fletcher, Pauline Shirer Baker, and Mary Emily Shirer Trout (Leonard); eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church, c/o Mrs. Leona Gamble, 281 Hines Road, Greeleyville, SC 29056 or Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser Street, Georgetown, SC 29440.
Ronnie Brown
Funeral services for Ronnie Dwaine “Brown” Brown, conducted by Elder Dwayne Brayboy, were held Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Greater St. John Believers Holiness Church of Scranton. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Sandhill Memorial Cemetery of Lake City.
Mr. Brown died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House. He was born July 4, 1978, in Florence County, the son of Ronnie and Mary Ann Brown. He was educated in the public school system of Florence County. He later earned his GED and trained to obtain his Commercial Driver’s License. He worked as an equipment operator for C.L. Benton, a driver at Palmetto Paving and Southern Asphalt. He was also a heavy equipment operator at VC Summer in Jenkinsville. DSM of Williamsburg County employed him, which he retired from. He was a member of Greater St. John BHC. He became a member of Masonic Lodge #450.
Survivors, in addition to his parents of Lake City, are: his wife, Rachele Brown; four children, Sa’Niyyah Brown, Daronde Brown, Mykai Campbell, and Richard Lewis, all of the home; his mother-in-law, Deborah Brown of Augusta, Georgia; and two brothers, Raymond Brown and Joe Brown, both of Lake City.
Pallbearers were Brandon Brown, Michael Washington, Reggie Manigault, Denzel Sowers, Rodney Wilson, and Adrian Daniels.
Julious Scott
Funeral services for Julious “Jule” or “Mr. Jule” Scott, conducted by the Rev. Ella B. McFadden, were held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Midway Baptist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Crossroad Cemetery of Salters.
Mr. Scott died Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born May 11, 1945, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late John Scott and Frances Graham Scott. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He was reared and grew up on the farm. Three siblings, Virginia Tate, John Henry Scott, and Deacon Jasper McCrea, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Mary L. Scott of the home; two daughters, Julie A. Scott of Florence; and Eldress Mary F. Scott of Kingstree; one granddaughter reared as his own, Kisha Scott of Florence; one sister, Virgin Payne of Baltimore, Maryland; one brother, Edward Scott (Jannie) of Baltimore, Maryland; a special family friend taken as a daughter, Peggy Brockington; and three grandchildren.
Smiley Dickey
Funeral services for Smiley Lewis Dickey, conducted by the Rev. Herman M. Gibson, were held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church of Turbeville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery of Turbeville.
Mr. Dickey died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at McLeod Clarendon of Manning. He was born May 19, 1956, in Turbeville, Clarendon County, the son of the late James Leroy and Sadie Dickey McFadden. A daughter preceded him in death. He received his education in the public schools of Clarendon County. He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. He was a painter and known for cooking the best barbecue in Turbeville.
Survivors are: his wife, Mary V. Dickey of Turbeville; two sons, Louis S. Brayboy (Brooke) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Charles D. Brayboy (Tawashia) of Florence; three brothers, Henry James McFadden (Zenobia) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Roy Lee McFadden of Turbeville; and Bernard McFadden (Idus) of Charlotte, North Carolina; eight sisters, Nazaleel Nixon (Jerry) of Greensboro, North Carolina; Shelia McDuffie and Carolyn McFadden, both of Turbeville; Jacquline Jenkins (Ronald) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Neoma Brown (Melvin) of Sumter; Sandy McFadden of Conway; and Rene Spate (John) and Stacey McFadden, both of Florence; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Victoria Baker
Funeral services for Victoria “Vicky” Baker, conducted by Rev. Robert G. McCutchen, Jr., were held Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the McFadden Cemetery of Barrineau.
Ms. Baker, 33, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born July 10, 1986, in Clarendon County, the daughter of Pressley Baker and the late Gail Brown Baker. She attended the public schools of Clarendon and Sumter counties.
Survivors are: three children, Aleshia, Raquena and Shania Baker; five sisters, Laquetta Bell and Tujuana Brown, both of Sumter; Lisa Cooper of New Zion; and Tina Ham and Cassandra Miller-Goodman, both of Columbia; two brothers, Derrick Graham of Manning; and Prentice Miller (Albert) of Sumter.
Debra McCants
Funeral services for Mrs. Debra W. McCants, conducted by the Rev. Derrick Fort, were held Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Great Commission Ministries of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Kingstree Memorial Gardens of Kingstree.
Mrs. McCants died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born March 11, 1955, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Alex and Ella S. Washington. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County and earned her degree in Elementary Education at Benedict College of Columbia. She was an employee of Partnership Properties of Florence, for over 20 years. She fellowshipped at Great Commission Ministries.
Survivors are: her husband, Walter K. McCants of the home; two daughters, Amber M. Gadsden (Roosevelt) of Ladson; and April Nicole McIver of Columbia; three sisters, Joyce P. Washington of lrmo; Carolyn W. Pendergrass of Kingstree; and Michelle W. Bradley (Mickel) of Florence; and five grandchildren.
Veronica Singletary
Funeral services for Veronica “Button” Singletary, conducted by the Rev. Jack Peterson, were held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Sandhill Cemetery of Lake City.
Miss Singletary died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence in Lake City. She was born April 19, 1957, in Lake City, the daughter of Mattie Lee Barr and the late James Burgess. She was a 1975 graduate of Lake City High School of Lake City. She attended Florence Darlington Technical College in Lake City. She was a member of New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. She belonged to Harriett Tubman Temple No. 1320, Lake City. She served in the P.D.R.C. SC Beauty and Talent Dept., Cancer Dept., Special People Dept. and SC State Trustee. A brother, Demarco Burgess, preceded her in death.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of the home, are: one son, Detrick Singletary (Tara) of Charlotte, North Carolina; her stepmother, Ula Dean Burgess of Lake City; five sisters, Chandra Fulmore (Kelvin), Janice Singletary, and Ula Burgess, all of Lake City; Lavada Graham (Shawn) of Acworth, Georgia; and Sherrill Wallace (JK) of Olanta; three brothers, Andrick Burgess of Scranton; Freddie Singletary (Barbara) of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; and Jerome Singletary (Rochella) of Lake City; four Godchildren, Ebony and Ivory Burgess of Alexandria, Virginia; and Aaliyah Wilson and Darien Hannah of Lake City; and two grandchildren.
Teresa Tisdale
Mrs. Teresa Anne DuBose Tisdale, 65, wife of Earl K. Tisdale, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the chapel at Williamsburg Funeral Home. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at the Gibbons Cemetery of Turbeville.
Mrs. Tisdale was born February 26, 1954, in Florence, the daughter of the late Elby Ray and Mello Snow McCutcheon DuBose. She was a member of the formerly Pine View Pentecostal Holiness Church. Two siblings, Ronald E. DuBose and Gail Baxley, preceded her in death.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, are: six children, Ronald Keith Tisdale, Cristy Tisdale, James Tisdale, Earl K. Tisdale, Jr., and Stacy Archie, all of Sumter; and John Mims of Johnsonville; one sister, Janet Weeks (Terry) of Moncks Corner; one brother, Elby R. DuBose, Jr. of Sumter; a brother in law, Clifford Baxley of Turbeville; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Gibbons Cemetery Fund, c/o Stanley Gibbons, PO Box 162, Turbeville, SC 29162.