Williamsburg Academy football player, Colby Newton has been selected to play on the SCISA 11-Man North-South All-Star Game Friday, December 6, at Heathwood Hall in Columbia. Coach Tyler Boyd from WA will also be helping coach the North.
In his senior year, Newton rushed 39 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns and received nine for 211 yards. On defense he had 15 tackles and five interceptions, one for a touchdown.
The South Carolina Independent School Association hosts the game annually. SCISA is a non-profit voluntary association of independent schools. Kickoff is 6 p.m.