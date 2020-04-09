All branches of the Williamsburg County Libraries remain closed to the public for an unknown period of time due to ongoing concerns relating to the Covid-19 virus. Staff at the Main Library in Kingstree may be contacted by telephone during regular business hours to help with your account or to answer any questions. The phone number is (843) 355-9486. If you have remaining books checked out you may return them to the drop boxes at each of the county libraries. Fines will not be charged on materials that were due to be returned during the period of time the libraries are closed.
Patrons are encouraged to learn to use the Libby App, which is linked to your library card number. Libby is available to Williamsburg County Library Patrons who have accounts in good standing. Many thousands of books and audio books are found on Libby and are completely free of charge for the user. If you need help learning to use this service please call the Main Library in Kingstree. Staff can walk you through the process. The Libby App is easy to use and is a wonderful resource at all times, especially so when many of us are staying at home to be safe.
The library is developing an e-mail newsletter to go out to all who request to be on the mailing list. This newsletter will provide library and community news and links to services. Information on newly available titles on Libby and suggestions for interesting activities developed by library staff that all of us can enjoy will be sent out on a weekly basis. In the coming weeks, postings related to programs such as online Storytimes, online Creative Spaces, and online Sizzlin’ Science will appear weekly. We expect a Twitter feed will be established shortly. Facebook postings will quickly increase in content and frequency to keep patrons informed. Check it out on the Williamsburg County Library Facebook page. You may visit the library website to access your account at mywcl.org.
At present, all phone calls should go to the Main Library at Kingstree during regular business hours. The phone number is (843) 355-9486.
While we are separated, we have more time to learn and expand our horizons. It is our hope at the library that these and other outreach endeavors will continue beyond the time when many of us must be at home, all the time.