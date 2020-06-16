The Williamsburg County Libraries have expanded services as their printing and faxing capabilities have returned! These services are a much used and needed part of library service to the community, especially in a time when so many forms and applications use hard copies and faxes. A wait time for these services to resume were necessitated by the copier company being unable to service the machines as their products were unavailable during the country shutdown. Patrons may bring their materials to the library foyers where staff will process the documents for them.
Safety precautions to make sure all patrons are cared for while visiting the library are of primary concern. For this reason, the library floors remain closed. However, all of the library collections are available for check out. While people cannot yet browse the shelves, library staffs are ready to help find the items wanted. Staffs will locate hardcover and online books for check out on accounts and will assist anyone wanting learn to use e-book capabilities. Many newly processed books and movies are ready for checkout. The procedures for pick up and return of all items remains hands-off, to keep everyone healthy. South Carolina Lends, the state library borrowing system, is once again running allowing patrons to access books from across the state. This is another much valued and used resource for our libraries.
A visit to the Williamsburg County Library Facebook page shows weekly story times and a relating activity every Tuesday. Creative Space activities will be posted each week as a continuation of their popular pre-virus in house art projects. This activity is people designed for people of all ages. As posting capabilities are increased with Facebook Live, Summer Reading and Sizzlin’ Science, two huge draws during past summers will come to your homes.
Please check out your Williamsburg County Library Facebook page and like them!
Remember, the library staffs are here to help and are a just phone call or quick visit away. They will all keep strong and alive with learning and creativity, expanding our horizons together during this difficult time. This is Williamsburg County. We can do this together. We care for one another and that is the best thing in the world.
The email address for programming or other questions or comments is: wclprograms@outlook.com.
Kingstree Library, (843) 355-9486, M-F 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hemingway Library, (843) 558-7679, M-F 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
C.E. Murray Library in Greeleyville, (843) 426-2381, M-F 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.