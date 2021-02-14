News deserts and weak ethics laws allow corruption to run rampant in SC

Federal prosecutors are going after fewer corrupt government officials.
The state's ethics laws are full of loopholes.
News organizations are losing reporters, the eyes and ears of communities small and large.
The result: Corruption is flourishing in South Carolina, according to "Uncovered," a new investigation spearheaded by The Post and Courier and a network of community newspapers across South Carolina, including The Kingstree News.
The Uncovered team has only just begun its probe, but a team of reporters already discovered questionable spending, from agencies that lavish themselves with junkets to officials who doled out gift cards in questionable ways.
To learn more about how some of your public servants are serving themselves instead of you, read the story here.