Members of the Professional Women’s Organization met at the Williamsburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office for a lesson on the new voting machines. Director Edith M. Redden let the ladies run through the process with a mock ballot and answer fictitious questions unrelated to voting.
South Carolina’s paper-based voting system was purchased in 2019 and follows the state’s updated system. Other states that use the ExpressVote machines include Wisconsin, Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, New Jersey, Indiana, and Arkansas.
The two-step process begins with a touch screen with a secure paper record. Paper ballots are used to verify election results adding an additional layer of security to the elections. It prevents over votes (selecting more candidates than allowed) and is accessible to all voters, since it provides features such as audio ballot for hearing impaired, Braille-embossed controller, and sip-and-puff switch.
After the citizen makes their selection they review and print the ballot they cast their ballot to a scanner and insert it face down along a green arrow. The scanner then counts the vote and drops the paper ballot into a locked box below.
For more information about the system you may visit scVOTES.org.