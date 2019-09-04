Williamsburg County Council introduced the new economic development executive director during an August 20, council meeting. Gilleon Frieson expressed his goals to a large group attending the council meeting. “The average per capita in Williamsburg County is $17,440. That equates to $8.38 an hour. We have to improve that, correct?” he said. Frieson did not make any promises regarding what businesses he will bring to the county; however, he said he would work passionately to execute every bullet on the job description and execute the mission of the development corporation.
According to his resume, Frieson holds a BS in Business Administration from Coker College, MBA in General Business, Capella University, and a Doctorate of Business Administration in Leadership. He is an independent insurance representative and a Northeastern Technical College Adjunct Instructor. He was Lake City Municipal Court Chief Judge before being hired as director.
Frieson is co-founder of the Pee Dee African-American Chamber of Commerce, a board member of the Paralegal Team, Florence-Darlington Technical College and Business, Criminal Justice programs at Miller-Motte. Frieson served in the South Carolina Army National Guard/United States Army, 1995-2003 and Operation Joint Guard and Operation Joint Guard/Endeavor, 1997.
An economic development director position generally requires the person to hold a bachelor’s degree in economic development, urban planning, marketing, business administration or public administration.