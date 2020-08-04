The number of cases reported by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) show 1,110 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 27 additional deaths. The total number of people with cases since the outbreak began is 91,257 and 1,709 deaths.
Williamsburg County is reporting 914 cases and 27 deaths. As of July 27, DHEC has estimated 90% of people who didn’t die from the virus, and that they have “symptom onset data” for, have recovered.
According to DHEC, a confirmed, probable case or death is defined as:
A confirmed case – what DHEC has been reporting – is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death – what DHEC has been reporting – is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
If you were told that you’re a close contact of someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, you should quarantine at home for at least 14 days and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you would like to participate in the COVID survey visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCCOVID-19. The information you provide will help DHEC support COVID-19 response initiatives across the state.